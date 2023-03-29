HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Surendran alleges corruption in implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission project in Kozhikode

March 29, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran on Wednesday alleged that corruption to the tune of ₹120 crore had been reported in the implementation of a Jal Jeevan Mission project at Ulliyeri, Moodadi, and Chathamangalam grama panchayats in Kozhikode.

The Central project was aimed at ensuring clean drinking water in all houses by 2024. Contract criteria had been changed to benefit one contractor from Malappuram district. Mr. Surendran alleged that the offices of the Chief Minister and Ministers for Water Resources and Public Works were involved in the corrupt deal.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.