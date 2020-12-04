Surendran alleges alliance between Welfare Party, UDF

KALPETTA

04 December 2020 23:24 IST

Rahul Gandhi must clear the air, says State BJP chief

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K.Surendran on Friday urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to explain the alleged alliance between Jamaat-e-Islami and United Democratic Front in Wayanad district.

Speaking at the Meet-the-Press programme organised by the Wayanad Press Club, Mr.Surendran said that the workers of the Welfare Party were campaigning in Wayanad for UDF candidates for the upcoming civic body polls and in other parts of the State, the UDF workers were campaigning for Welfare Party candidates. Hence, Wayanad MP, Rahul Gandhi, should answer whether the alliance was made with the permission of the national leadership, Mr. Surendran said.

Even Christian organisations, including the KCBC, had come forward against the Welfare Party, Mr.Surendran said.

The Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist) were playing “adjustment politics” with Congress candidates not contesting in many places in the upcoming civic body polls, he said.

The real contest was between the BJP and LDF, Mr. Surendran said.

The leaders of both the fronts were ignoring even the fair demands of the people in Wayanad on many issues, including the setting up of a medical college in the public sector, he said.