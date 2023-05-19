KSERC hearing on surcharge-related amendment on May 24

May 19, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated May 20, 2023 11:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC) will hold a public hearing on May 24 on a modification proposed in its tariff regulations for including a new central rule which allows power distribution companies (discoms) to automatically collect fuel surcharge from consumers.

The hearing will be held at the commission’s court hall at Vellayambalam, Thiruvananthapuram, at 11 a.m. Members of the public have the option of attending it in person, via videoconference or mailing their opinions to the commission.

It is through the collection of fuel surcharge that discoms recoup their additional expenditure arising out of variations in fuel price and power purchase costs.

The Electricity (Amendment) Rules, 2022, notified by the Centre introduced changes in the way thermal fuel surcharge is collected through power bills. At present, discoms (In Kerala’s case, the KSEB), files a petition for every quarter to the commission. The commission holds a public hearing before finalising its decision. In the new regime, the companies can automatically collect it on a monthly basis without going through the commission. The commission will scrutinise the process on an annual basis.

The Kerala government had opposed this provision in the Electricity (Amendment) Rules on the grounds that it would allow discoms to generate undue advantage.

Guidelines drafted

As per a stipulation in the central rules, the commission has drafted guidelines for the collection of surcharge to be included in its KSERC (Terms and Conditions for Determination of Tariff) (First Amendment) Regulations. In doing so, it has also proposed a monthly cap of 20 paise on the surcharge that can be collected.

The draft regulation is available on www.erckerala.org.

Those who wish to attend the hearing online should email the commission secretary on kserc@erckerala.org before 12 noon on May 23 . Opinions can also be sent by post to the Secretary, Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission, KPFC Bhavanam, C. V. Raman Pillai Road, Vellayambala, Thiruvananthapuram - 695010. They will be accepted till 5 p.m. on May 25.

