Suraksha-Mitra project launched

Aim to make road travel safer

The Suraksha-Mitra project, a vehicle monitoring system that sends distress messages in case of any accident, has become operational in the State, Transport Minister Antony Raju has said.

The project under the Nirbhaya scheme, launched by the Motor Vehicle Department, envisages sending a distress message to the owners’ mobile phones in case of any untoward incidents while travelling.

Owners will receive SMS alerts from the Vehicle Location Tracking Device (VLTD) attached to the vehicles, if the vehicle is involved in an accident or driver over-speeds the vehicle. The alerts would be sent immediately via SMS and e-mail to the relevant mobile number provided during the time of installing the device.

Owners can ensure the safe movement of the vehicle by checking the authenticity of the message. If there would be any changes in the mobile number and e-mail ID provided during the time of installing the device, it should be updated to surakshamitr@cdac.in

As part of the project, the device has been installed in 2.38 lakh vehicles. The Minister said vehicle owners should make the most of the new system, which aimed to make road travel safer.