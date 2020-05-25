Kerala

Suraj Venjaramoodu, MLA quarantined

Detection of infection in remand prisoner triggers panic in capital

Actor Suraj Venjaramoodu and Vamanapuram MLA D.K. Murali were among several people who were sent into quarantine on Monday as the detection of SARS-CoV-2 in a remand prisoner has sparked panic in the district.

The 40-year-old prisoner, who was arrested for allegedly possessing illicit liquor and injuring a police officer on May 22, tested positive for the infection on Sunday.

Officers in quarantine

Soon after the diagnosis, 34 police officers including the Circle Inspector (CI) of Venjaramoodu police station, over 10 prison officials of the Special Sub-Jail in Poojappura, and 14 other remand prisoners were asked to go into quarantine.

Besides, a magistrate in a Nedumangad court, where the accused had been produced, was also placed under observation.

It later emerged that the Circle Inspector had participated in a function in which Mr. Murali formally launched cultivation on the actor’s land in Keezhayikonam, near Venjaramoodu, on May 23. Besides Mr. Suraj, his brother was also present on the occasion.

Source

While the district administration is yet to identify the source of infection, the authorities have prepared a contact list of nearly 50 people in the Nellanad, Manickal, Pullampara and Pulimath grama panchayats.

Personnel of the Kerala Fire and Rescue Force disinfected the Venjaramoodu police station, the Government Hospital in Kanyakulangara, where the accused were taken for medical tests, and the trio’s houses.

The authorities also issued order to shut down a salon that the COVID-19 patient had visited.

