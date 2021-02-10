Supreme Court warns Maradu builders of revenue recovery proceedings

Asks them to pay 50% of the interim compensation to residents in a time-bound manner

The Supreme Court on Tuesday indicated that builders of the demolished and illegal high-rise Maradu apartment complexes in Kerala ought to pay 50% of the interim compensation to residents in a time-bound manner or face revenue recovery proceedings.

As the Bench led by Justice Navin Sinha expressed its mind that builders should cough up the compensation, senior advocate Kapil Sibal and advocate A. Karthik, representing the builders, sought time to get instructions from their clients. The court scheduled a hearing on February 17.

In November, the court had stopped short of putting the builders on a two-week deadline to provide a “concrete plan” to compensate residents or, in the alternative, face the sale of their attached properties to cover the payments due. It had, however, put that course of action on hold after the builders pointed out that it should first adjudicate on certain issues. The builders had referred to a September 27, 2019 order of the apex court which ordered the Kerala government to pay ₹25 lakh each to residents whose flats were demolished. These amounts were then to be reimbursed to the State government by those responsible for the flats coming up illegally in violation of coastal regulation zones.

An October 28 report filed by the apex court-appointed committee led by Justice K. Balakrishnan Nair had said the builders were responsible for the constructions and had to pay the compensation. The builders had opposed this recommendation, saying the entire liability for the illegal constructions could not fall upon them.

An October 16 affidavit filed by the Kerala Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta said that 27735 building violations of coastal regulations had been detected by coastal district committees in 10 districts. The court had slammed the State for “patent breach of law” by allowing illegal structures to come up along a fragile coastal zone, even as thousands perish or are rendered homeless by natural tragedies like floods.