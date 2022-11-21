Supreme Court order on KUFOS VC a blow for LDF government in Kerala, says BJP

November 21, 2022 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran said on Monday that the Supreme Court’s refusal to stay the Kerala High Court judgment setting aside the appointment of K. Riji John as Vice Chancellor of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) is a setback for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

He claimed that the apex court’s directive to the Chancellor to make arrangements for an acting Vice Chancellor is a severe blow for the government.

In a statement, the BJP leader said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has lost his moral right to continue in office. Stating that the people of Kerala backed the Governor’s stance against the government, Mr. Surendran said the BJP will continue to protest against “nepotism and corruption” in various spheres of governance.

Crossword+

