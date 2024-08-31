Supreme Court order on Drugs and Cosmetics Rules could be crucial in misleading ad cases

The Supreme Court recently staying the the Ayush Ministry’s omission of Rule 170 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, is expected to fast-track the legal procedures against objectionable or misleading advertisements about Ayurvedic, Siddha and Unani drugs.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to public health activists, though complaints are being filed against such advertisements as per the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, its enforcement is reportedly weak. For example, though Baba Ramdev and his associate Acharya Balkrishna, the founders of Patanjali Ayurved, have been twice asked by a Kozhikode court to appear before it, the accused are yet to do so. Legal sources said non-bailable warrants could be issued if they failed to appear again.

As per rules, these firms are supposed to file Form 26E4 with details such as the name of the applicant, name and full address of the manufacturing company, licence number, contents of advertisements, and their language, medium (print, electronic, internet, or audio-visual), and submit documents to prove safety, efficacy and quality standards, among others.

K.V. Babu, Kannur-based ophthalomologist and RTI activist, based on whose complaints the Drugs Control department initiated inquiries and filed cases against the Yoga guru and his associate, pointed out on August 31 that “the Act is weak and its implementation is weaker. In this context, Rule 170 is very much necessary, and the apex court order on August 27 making it as part of the statute is a welcome decision.”

In the case filed by the Drugs Inspector in the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court 4, Kozhikode, on April 8, Mr. Ramdev and Mr. Balkrishna were issued orders to appear on June 3 and later on August 6. In another case filed by the Drugs Inspector (Ayurveda) in the court on June 13, they were asked to appear on August 13. Both of them did not appear in the cases. Now, the cases are posted on October 23 and November 16, respectively. There is another case pending in a Haridwar court as well, which is expected to be taken up on September 2.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.