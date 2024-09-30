Supreme Court grants interim protection from arrest to Malayalam actor Siddique in sexual assault case

The Supreme Court granted protection from arrest for two weeks to Malayalam actor Siddique on Monday (September 30, 2024) in a sexual assault case registered against him.

A Bench headed by Justice Bela Trivedi was hearing the case, and granted the actor protection until the next date of hearing.

Also read: Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes | AMMA’s moment of reckoning

Mr. Siddique had approached the Supreme Court for anticipatory bail in a case related to the sexual assault of a woman actor.

Mr. Siddique was denied bail by the Kerala High Court on September 24. He is reported to be absconding with a look-out notice issued against him.

The High Court had prima facie found grounds to register a criminal case against the actor.

The actor was charged with offences under under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on a complaint of the woman actor.

The case was registered in the aftermath of the Justice Hema Committee report. The committee’s redacted report had stirred a hornet’s nest in the Malayalam film industry with the surfacing of cases of discrimination, sexual exploitation, and nepotism.

Mr. Siddique has completely denied the allegations levelled on him.