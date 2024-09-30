GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Supreme Court grants interim protection from arrest to Malayalam actor Siddique in sexual assault case

Siddique has approached the Supreme Court for anticipatory bail in a case related to the sexual assault of a woman actor

Updated - September 30, 2024 02:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of actor Siddique.

File photo of actor Siddique. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court granted protection from arrest for two weeks to Malayalam actor Siddique on Monday (September 30, 2024) in a sexual assault case registered against him.

A Bench headed by Justice Bela Trivedi was hearing the case, and granted the actor protection until the next date of hearing.

Also read: Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes | AMMA’s moment of reckoning 

Mr. Siddique had approached the Supreme Court for anticipatory bail in a case related to the sexual assault of a woman actor.

Mr. Siddique was denied bail by the Kerala High Court on September 24. He is reported to be absconding with a look-out notice issued against him.

The High Court had prima facie found grounds to register a criminal case against the actor.

The actor was charged with offences under under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on a complaint of the woman actor.

The case was registered in the aftermath of the Justice Hema Committee report. The committee’s redacted report had stirred a hornet’s nest in the Malayalam film industry with the surfacing of cases of discrimination, sexual exploitation, and nepotism.

Mr. Siddique has completely denied the allegations levelled on him.

Published - September 30, 2024 01:58 pm IST

