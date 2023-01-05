Supreme Court asks Kerala State Road Transport Corporation for a proposal that lets it advertise on its buses safely

January 05, 2023 05:16 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it is inclined to protect the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) which has challenged a State High Court direction to remove advertisements featured on its buses.

A Bench led by Justice Surya Kant, however, asked the public transport corporation to come out with a proposal which may allow it to retain advertisements on its buses but at the same avoid endangering the lives of passengers by blocking windows or windshields or being a source of distraction for other vehicle drivers.

“We are tentatively inclined to protect you… You also come out with the proposal. Ultimately, we will ask the HC to consider the proposal. We will try to balance the issue,” Justice Kant addressed senior advocate V. Giri, appearing for the corporation.

Means to boost revenue

Mr. Giri said the KSRTC was a statutory corporation. The advertisements were a means to boost the revenue of the corporation, which is in debt to the tune of ₹9,000 crore. The advertisements earn the corporation a monthly revenue of ₹1.5 crore.

The Sabarimala season was on, the KSRTC would require more buses to ply the pilgrims. It could hardly be expected at the peak of the Sabarimala season to go in search of buses that were not tattooed with commercial endorsements.

Peak season at Sabarimala

The KSRTC argued: “Over 70,000 - one lakh pilgrims are visiting the Sabarimala temple daily as it is the peak season and the petitioner, being the only State-owned transport corporation is responsible for providing the essential bus services to the general public, which is currently being hampered owing to the operations of the order.”

“What are these advertisements you are displaying on your buses?” Justice Kant asked Mr. Giri.

“They would be about commercial products like hair oil and toothpaste. The ads are not displayed in a manner to distract anyone. The KSRTC cannot do it, we are a statutory organisation. These ads are a mode of revenue for us… we are suffering huge losses annually,” Mr. Giri submitted.

The court referred to an instance where a contract carriage bus was found to be carrying schoolchildren while LED lights on it dazzled other drivers on the road and graphics covered every part of its body.

“We agree that the court should cut down very strongly on such persons who operate these contract carriage vehicles without even a permit… But the KSRTC, on the other hand, require permissions. We follow regulations, We have been following this for years. Ads are displayed only on the rear and side parts of the body of a bus,” Mr. Giri responded.

The court scheduled the case for hearing next Monday.