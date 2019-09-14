Support pours in as deadline nears

With few hours left for the expiry of the deadline for evacuation, political parties have come forward to declare solidarity with the residents of four Maradu flats.

The Maradu municipality had served notices on the residents of H2O Holy Faith, Golden Kayaloram, Alf Serene, and Jain Coral Cove on September 10 to clear the apartments in five days after removing their belongings. Most of the residents have refused to leave the apartments.

Though the deadline for evacuation would end on Sunday, the Maradu municipal authorities are still in the dark regarding the crucial next step. The secretary of the municipality has approached the State government seeking support for the rehabilitation of the apartment owners, only after which the demolition can begin. The municipality is waiting for a direction from the State government on the next move, officials said.

Leaders’ visits

Meanwhile, CPI (M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the party would stand by the residents of the apartments. The apartment owners could not be blamed for the acts of the builders and the officials who gave clearances to these structures, he said while inaugurating a solidarity meeting.

While action should be taken against the officials who erred, immediate attention should be on the plight of the residents, said Mr. Balakrishnan, who also visited the residents of H2O Holy Faith.

Since the issue involves the order of the Supreme Court, the CPI(M) will ask the State government to seek all legal measures to provide relief to the apartment owners, he said.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, who visited the apartments, wanted the State government to file a new report in the Supreme Court. “The State shall also submit an affidavit stating that the subcommittee that looked into the issue erred. The State Chief Secretary shall withdraw the statement submitted in the court stating that the government was willing to raze down the structures,” he said.

The All India Youth Federation demanded action against the builders and the officials who cleared the applications for the buildings. Fine should be slapped on the officials, builders, and the panchayat that cleared the building permits. The loss sustained by the apartment owners should be recovered from the builders, said a statement issued by N. Arun, district secretary of the organisation.