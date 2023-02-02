Support of Railways, other agencies crucial in meeting deadline

February 02, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

Better cooperation on the part of Railways, the Mining & Geology department and district administrations will be crucial in meeting the deadline fixed for completing the national highway (NH) widening work covering about 300 km in northern Kerala.

Though the work is in full swing with the deployment of over 4,000 labourers, the project directors associated with the task in nine major stretches here reveal that the technicalities to be cleared by Railways and other associated authorities continue to be a challenge.

“What we expect is a cordial approach on the part of Railways for the completion of the railway overbridges (ROB) between Kozhikode and Kasaragod districts on time. It is possible for them to fast-track the process,” said a senior official associated with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). He said the situation was almost the same in the case of the Department of Mining and Geology in clearing the procedures related to the collection of raw materials.

In between Kozhikode and Kannur, there are two major ROBs, where the support of Railways will be vital to meet the deadline. These are apart from the responsibilities in the construction of four major bridges, two flyovers and about 35 underpasses. Sources say some of the railway officers responsible for coordination are yet to meet the expectations.

Curbs during school hours

In Malappuram district, the main challenge is the restrictions imposed on the road-widening works during the school hours in about 70 km. As there are two stretches connecting Malappuram district’s Valanchery with the neighbouring Thrissur and Kozhikode districts, the restriction is likely to delay the work execution. According to NHAI officials, only 20% of the total work has been completed so far.

Except for the Mahe-Thalassery bypass road, the percentage of completion in the seven major stretches between Kozhikode and Kasaragod districts is below 25% now. In the case of the 18.5-km Thalassery-Mahe bypass, there is considerable progress as about 92% of the project has been completed. However, a similar progress is yet to be noticed in the case of the 30-km Ramanattukara-Vengalam stretch and the 40-km Vengalam-Azhiyoor stretch in Kozhikode district.

The status of the four stretches between Kannur’s Muzhappilangad and Kasaragod’s Thalappadi also indicates that it will be a tough task to meet the projected deadlines for 136 km. Only 22% of the work has been completed so far on the Muzhappilangad-Taliparamba stretch. On the Taliparamba-Neeleswaram stretch, it is below 15%. From Neeleswaram to Chengala, it still stands at 20%. The 39-km Chengala-Thalappady stretch too is having the same situation.

95% land acquired

Now, the biggest achievement is the completion of over 95% of the land acquisition works in the Malabar region. NHAI officials say the acquisition of the remaining land will primarily depend upon the support of various religious bodies that own worship centres and land along the highways. In some of the stretches, legal battles are strong enough to hold up the works. The total allocation for the widening works, excluding for land acquisition, is about ₹14,116 crore, they say.