Support galore for Shashi Tharoor from Central Travancore

November 23, 2022 08:13 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Amidst the growing uneasiness among a section of the Congress leadership over the entry of Shashi Tharoor into State politics, the veteran parliamentarian from Thiruvananathapuram appears to be garnering more support within the party State unit, especially from Central Travancore.

Just days after the Youth Congress backed out from organising a programme in Malabar allegedly owing to the presence of Mr. Tharoor, the leader is now staging a return to the organisation’s platform with a mega event organised by the Kottayam district committee of the Youth Congress against communal fascism at Erattupetta on December 3. The programme, according to party sources, is being organised ostensibly with the complete backing of the ‘A’ group led by former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

“Mr. Tharoor holds a massive appeal among the youth and we want to make use of the waves created by his emergence in the State leadership for inspiring our rank and file,’’ says a senior Youth Congress leader here.

The event, meanwhile, appears to have revived the factionalist tendencies within the party with those positioned against Mr. Tharoor coming out in the open against the move. The District Congress Committee has denied any involvement in the upcoming programme.

Commenting on the development, DCC president Nattakom Suresh said the Youth Congress should have kept the DCC in the loop while organising such a major event. “The DCC has received a few complaints with regard to the event and we will be forwarding it to party leadership,” Mr. Suresh said.

Meanwhile, leaders who have switched sides to the group led by Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal are in a dilemma as participating in the event is likely to invite the wrath of the party Central leadership.

Adding to the party leadership’s concern, the Nair Service Society (NSS) appears to have acknowledged the rising political profile of Mr. Tharoor and has extended an invitation to him for attending this year’s Mannam Jayanthi celebrations — the most important event of the community to be held on January 2 every year.