ADVERTISEMENT

Support extended for anti-K-Rail protest

August 01, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti-K Rail SilverLine People’s Struggle Committee, Thiruvananthapuram, has extended support for the protest programmes drawn up by the State committee against the SilverLine semi high-speed rail project, including Quit K-Rail Day announced on August 9, in the wake of swift moves by the State to make the project alive after a gap.

The action council has announced that it would intensify the agitation against the project. It would also observe August 15 as Freedom from K-Rail Day and August 18 as a black day to mark the anniversary of the land acquisition order issued by the government for the project.

All the leaders and workers of the district committee will visit all the units and explain the issues, apart from organising protest programmes locally. The meeting held here also decided to convene and activate all the Samara Samiti units and carry forward the campaign against the project through social media effectively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US