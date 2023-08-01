HamberMenu
Support extended for anti-K-Rail protest

August 01, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti-K Rail SilverLine People’s Struggle Committee, Thiruvananthapuram, has extended support for the protest programmes drawn up by the State committee against the SilverLine semi high-speed rail project, including Quit K-Rail Day announced on August 9, in the wake of swift moves by the State to make the project alive after a gap.

The action council has announced that it would intensify the agitation against the project. It would also observe August 15 as Freedom from K-Rail Day and August 18 as a black day to mark the anniversary of the land acquisition order issued by the government for the project.

All the leaders and workers of the district committee will visit all the units and explain the issues, apart from organising protest programmes locally. The meeting held here also decided to convene and activate all the Samara Samiti units and carry forward the campaign against the project through social media effectively.

