Supplyco yet to clear dues to paddy farmers in Alappuzha

January 30, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Several weeks after the completion of the additional (second) crop season, around 4,000 paddy farmers in Kuttanad and other parts of Alappuzha are yet to get the procurement price.

Supplyco, which had procured 43,778.29 tonnes of paddy from the district, still owes ₹34.22 crore to farmers. Officials of Supplyco said that they were awaiting funds from the government to clear the farmers’ dues. “Both the State and Central governments owe Supplyco money. The State government alone owes over ₹600 crore as payments for the previous paddy procurements. Pending procurement price can only be disbursed after getting money from the government,” said a Supplyco official.

Supplyco had procured paddy worth ₹123.45 crore from Alappuzha in the additional season. However, it could only distribute ₹89.23 crore to some 9,000 farmers as procurement price so far. The government earlier fixed the procurement price of paddy at ₹28.20 per kg for the season. This included a minimum support price of ₹20.40 and a State incentive bonus of ₹7.80.

Direct payment

Farmers had cultivated paddy on 9,581.56 hectares in the additional crop season in the district, a significant portion of which was in Kuttanad. In the previous seasons, farmers received the procurement amount from banks as post-harvest credit on production of the paddy receipt sheet (PRS) issued by millers. The amount disbursed to farmers by banks under the PRS loan scheme was then repaid by the government. This season, however, the procurement price is provided directly to farmers instead of making payments under the PRS scheme.

Farmers blamed the change in payment mode for delay in disbursing procurement prices. The delay in payments comes at a time when Puncha (first) crop season is in full swing in the district. Lack of money has put the farmers in a fix with them finding it hard to buy fertiliser and pay workers wages.