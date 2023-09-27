Kerala High Court says Supplyco under obligation to pay farmers’ procurement price fully at the earliest

September 27, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated September 28, 2023 12:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court has observed that it is the contractual obligation and liability of the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) under the paddy procurement scheme to ensure that farmers are paid their full procurement price at the earliest.

Justice Devan Ramachandran made the observation while directing the Supplyco to ensure that all eligible amounts due to the petitioners- Nenmeni Padasekhara Nellulpadaka Samithi and other farmers from Palakkad- after deducting the payments made to them earlier, are disbursed in a month.

The petitioners complained that even though procurement of paddy from them took place in April–May of this year, full amounts under the scheme had not been yet disbursed to them. They said that they were now being asked to go to various banks to sign loan applications and security documents, before their claims were honoured.

The court pointed out that it was unambiguously conceded by the Supplyco that substantial amounts were still due to the petitioners even as on date. The court observed that surely, this is a very sorry state of affairs because, it is also admitted by the Supplyco that as per the procurement scheme, the balance amounts ought to have reached the accounts of the petitioners and other farmers within 60 days of procurement. They are to now approach the bank and to execute certain documents, consequent to which alone, their balance amounts will be disbursed.

Counsel for Supplyco submitted that under the scheme, 28% of the amount had already been disbursed to each of the petitioners directly into their account while the balance will be disbursed through the bank, with whom they and the Government have entered into a tripartite loan agreement, to facilitate a loan facility in their name.

Supplyco also undertook before the court that there would be no obligation of any kind created on the petitioners but that it is only a convenience offered to them to approach it directly and obtain eligible amounts, on execution of proper receipt – which will be then accounted only against the loan account of the Supplyco.

The court added that the petitioners cannot be put to any further prejudice, solely because the Supplyco had not been able to garner resources to comply with their contractual commitments. Nor can anything be attributed to them if the financing bank causes any delay in grant of loan to the ‘Supplyco’ under the tripartite agreement between two of them and the Government. The shifting of any such responsibility onto the shoulders of the farmers is uncharitable and, in any case, wholly impermissible, the court observed.

The court directed the Supplyco to file an action taken report on October 31.