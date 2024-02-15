GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Supplyco told to distribute midday meal rice immediately

February 15, 2024 11:48 am | Updated 11:48 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Supplyco (Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation) has been directed to distribute on an emergency basis rice meant for the midday meal scheme.

The decision was taken at a meeting attended by Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty and Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil on Wednesday.

Supplyco has been told to urgently procure rice meant for the fourth quarter of the midday meal scheme from Food Corporation of India (FCI). Officials in the Directorate of General Education and Supplyco have been tasked with coordinating availability of rice in schools that have been experiencing its shortage.

The meeting also decided to write to the Union Education Ministry seeking its permission to use par-boiled rice (kuthari) produced in the State for the school midday meal scheme.

Besides the Ministers, officials of the General Education department and the Food and Civil Supplies department and representatives of Supplyco were present.

