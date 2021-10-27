‘Supplyco to extend online sales to 500 supermarkets’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

27 October 2021 11:44 IST

The Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) is planning to extend online sales to 500 supermarkets by March 31, 2022, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G. R. Anil informed the Assembly on Wednesday.

The government agency plans to hold workshops at Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode and Thrissur before rolling out the service, the Minister said, replying to questions in the House.

Supplyco is also planning to expand its mobile Maveli store fleet with help from the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

The plan is to convert KSRTC buses into mobile outlets, Mr. Anil said. Discussions between Supplyco and the KSRTC are progressing in this regard.

At present, 21 mobile Maveli stores have been deployed in various parts of the state, primarily for servicing remote regions and tribal colonies which lack sales outlets.

Supplyco had also deployed the outlets in regions devastated by heavy rainfall and landslips in mid-October. Nineteen ration shops in Kottayam district, eight Supplyco outlets and five Maveli stores were damaged in the rain havoc. In all these places, the department had provided mobile units, the Minister said.