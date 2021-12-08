Supplyco to begin online sales

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

08 December 2021 21:09 IST

Pilot scheme to be launched in Thrissur on December 11

The online sales and home delivery of Supplyco products will begin on December 11 in Thrissur, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G. R. Anil has said.

Minister for Revenue K. Rajan will launch the pilot scheme on December 11 in three Supplyco supermarkets in the Thrissur Corporation limits. On January 1, the scheme will be extended to Supplyco supermarkets in towns and cities in other districts, and supermarkets in all district headquarters on February 1.

Advertising

Advertising

By March 31, the online sales and home delivery service will be available in all Supplyco supermarkets in the State, Mr. Anil said on Wednesday.

The home delivery service will be available within 10 km of the supermarkets. The charges are fixed on the basis of weight and distance. A sum of ₹35 plus GST will be charged for delivering an order weighing 5 kg within four km.

Supplyco products aside, products of Milma, Horticorp and Matsyafed also are included in the scheme, he said. As part of promoting the scheme, customers who opt for it will be offered a 5% discount on their bills till the end of the current financial year. Special prizes are on offer for customers who place orders for ₹1,000 and above.

The Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) has also created the ‘Supplyco Kerala’ app which will be available for download from Google Playstore from December 11, the Minister said.