Supplyco taking steps to curb price rise: Minister

Christmas-New Year Metro Fairs inaugurated at Putharikandam ground

The Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) will be equipped to meet the needs of the changing times, Minister for Food and Supplies G. R. Anil has said, adding that steps will be taken to increase Supplyco's annual revenue fom ₹6,500 crore to ₹7,000 crore.

Mr. Anil was performing the State-level inauguration of the Christmas-New Year Metro Fairs at the Putharikandam ground here on Saturday. The Supplyco has taken steps to curb price rise of essential commodities during the festival season and to make them available at reasonable prices to the public, he said.

Customers can use their ration cards to purchase 13 items at 2016 prices at the Metro Fairs. The prices of 39 other items are lower than that of the open market, he added. The department has taken steps to ensure the quality of commodities during the festival season, he said.

The online sales and home delivery scheme piloted by Supplyco in Thrissur will be extended to all districts by March next year. All ration card holders will be issued 500 ml kerosene in view of Christmas, the Minister said.

Supplyco outlets are selling food grains and Sabari products at prices up to 40% lower than in the open market. This is also applicable to vegetables of the Kerala State Horticultural Products Development Corporation (Horticorp) sold at the Supplyco fairs. Tomato is available at ₹50 per kg. Products of Milma and Meat products of India (MPI) also are available at the fairs, the Food Minister said.

Deputy Mayor P. K. Raju and Supplyco managing director Sanjeeb Kumar Patjoshi were present.