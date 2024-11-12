Supplyco supermarket inaugurated

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) inaugurated the opening of a Supplyco supermarket that was upgraded from Maveli store at Poredam in Chadayamangalam.

“The aim is to further improve the services of Maveli stores, which will provide quality essential commodities at reasonable prices along with subsidised goods. This is the 108th store to be upgraded in this manner since the government came to power. Last Onam, 27 lakh families bought goods from Supplyco and we had introduced offers similar to private outlets. There is no shortage of goods in the ration shops and at present the stock is sufficient,” he said.

The Minister added that a medical shop under Supplyco will soon be started at Chadayamangalam. Also, the opening hours of the supermarket were changed from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. considering the timing of the last bus service. The super market is equipped with modern facilities so that customers can easily choose a variety of products.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani presided over the function while Chadayamangalam block panchayat president Lathika Vidyadharan made the first sale. Chadayamangalam grama panchayat president Mini Sunil, district panchayat member Sam K. Daniel, block panchayat vice-president Hari V Nair, grama panchayat vice-president A Raju, standing committee chairpersons, various political party leaders and officials were also present on the occasion.