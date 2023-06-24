Supplyco settles bulk of its dues to paddy farmers

June 24, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Even as Supplyco has claimed to have cleared a bulk of its dues to paddy farmers for the crop procured during the previous season, the United Democratic Front (UDF) here on Saturday staged a protest against the “inordinate delay” in paying up the dues.

UDF State secretary C.P. John inaugurate a farmers’ protest organised by the coalition’s district committee here on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. John vowed to continue with the protests until the entire dues were settled. Saji Manjakadamban, UDF district chairman, presided over the meeting.

Figures provided by the district paddy marketing, meanwhile, suggested that a total ₹122.04 crore had already been paid to the farmers in Kottayam till June 22 with an outstanding amount of just ₹5.37 crore. Of the total amount disbursed, ₹42.74 crore was handed over through the Canara Bank, ₹21.52 crore through Federal Bank and ₹31 crore through SBI till June 22.

“Of the total amount pending, ₹2.62 crore are due to be paid by the banks soon while the remaining ₹2.75 crore pertained to the pay orders submitted after May 15. The disbursement of money on pay orders handed after May 15 is yet to begin’’, the paddy marketing officer informed a meeting of the District development Council here on Saturday.

Having procured 46,734 tonnes of paddy during the second crop season of 2022-2023, the Supplyco was due to pay ₹132.35 crore to the farmers in Kottayam. While it disbursed ₹31.78 crore till March 28, the disbursement of remaining amount hit a blockade as the banks refused to pay the amount, citing a delay in receiving the money from the government.

