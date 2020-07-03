Supplyco set to go online

The Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) will enter online marketing to face the COVID-19 crisis. The objective was to take essential goods to the doorstep of consumers, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies P. Thilothaman has said.

He was speaking after the online inauguration of eight renovated Supplyco superstores in the State on Friday.

At lower prices

The stores will ensure essential goods at lower prices compared to the open market.

The consumers will get facilities to select products from these stores. In a step to attain more reach, Supplyco had earlier started door-to-door delivery of goods in some areas.

Supplyco superstores would be started in 14 more panchayats soon, the Minister said. Education Minister C. Ravindranath inaugurated the Nandikkara superstore at Parappookkara grama panchayat.