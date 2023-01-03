HamberMenu
Supplyco sales touch ₹93 crore during Christmas-New Year season

January 03, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) has recorded total sales worth ₹93 crore during the Christmas-New Year season. The sales figure was for the period between December 21, 2022 and January 2, 2023, said a communication from Supplyco here on Tuesday. The figure includes turnover at fairs by the consumer cooperative.

The five district-level fairs by Supplyco during the season had a turnover of ₹73 lakh. During this period, 18,50,229 ration card holders bought subsidised items. The district fairs were organised in Alappuzha, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Supplyco supermarkets, hypermarkets, and People’s Bazaars operated as Christimas-New Year fairs. The highest volume of sales was achieved on December 31 when products worth ₹10.84 crore were sold.

The volume of subsidised items sold through Supplyco outlets between December 21 and January 2 is: green gram ( cherupayar) - 3,74,552 kg; Bengal gram - 3,35,475 kg; rice (Matta, Kuruva, Jaya) 46,53,906 kg; unboiled rice - 1,49,216 kg; coriander - 2,12,255 kg; chilli - 2,50,568 kg; sugar - 12,39,355 k;, tur dal - 3,33,416 kg; moong dal - 6,05,511 kg; cowpea - 2,08,714 kg; and coconut oil under Sabari brand - 4,21,553 litres.

