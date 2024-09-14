Supplyco registers sales worth ₹16 crore during Onam

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil has said that Supplyco outlets and the Onam fairs across the State have reported sales totalling ₹16 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 24 lakh people have benefited from the Onam fairs, he added, while addressing mediapersons here on Saturday.

He credited Supplyco with effectively managing to contain price hikes, allowing people to celebrate the festival without financial strain. Despite several challenges, the State-run agency has been able to deliver food products to the public at reasonable prices while ensuring quality.

The Minister pointed out that 92% of eligible beneficiaries, including Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) ration card holders, have collected the free Onam kits provided by the government.

Mr. Anil also stressed on the distribution of champa rice, typically costing over ₹50 per kg, at a reduced rate of ₹10. As many as 52 lakh ration card holders have been provided an additional 10 kg of the premium rice variety.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.