Onam sales: Supplyco records a turnover of ₹170 crore

September 02, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) has recorded a sales turnover of ₹170 crore during the Onam season between August 18 and 28. While district-level fares contributed ₹6.28 crore to its kitty, sales from other Onam fares stood at ₹112.44 crore. Subsidised items worth ₹55.26 crore were sold during the period, said a communication here.

The highest volume of sales was recorded at ₹14.25 crore on August 26. The average daily sales between August 21 and 26 stood at more than ₹12 crore.

Subsidised items worth ₹1.97 crore were sold through district fares. These fares also saw sales of ₹4.32 crore worth of non-subsidised items.

The district fare in Thiruvananthapuram recorded a sales turnover of ₹94 lakh and Kannur district fare saw sales worth ₹58 lakh. Kollam witnessed a turnover of ₹54 lakh, Kottayam ₹43.7 lakh, Pathanamthitta ₹36.5 lakh, Idukki ₹15 lakh, Ernakulam ₹42.6 lakh, Alappuzha ₹45.6 lakh, Thrissur ₹55.8 lakh, Palakkad ₹53 lakh, Malappuram ₹30.3 lakh, Kozhikode ₹36.7 lakh, Wayanad ₹46.7 lakh, Kasargod ₹15.8 lakh between August 18 and 28.

