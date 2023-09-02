HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Onam sales: Supplyco records a turnover of ₹170 crore

September 02, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) has recorded a sales turnover of ₹170 crore during the Onam season between August 18 and 28. While district-level fares contributed ₹6.28 crore to its kitty, sales from other Onam fares stood at ₹112.44 crore. Subsidised items worth ₹55.26 crore were sold during the period, said a communication here.

The highest volume of sales was recorded at ₹14.25 crore on August 26. The average daily sales between August 21 and 26 stood at more than ₹12 crore.

Subsidised items worth ₹1.97 crore were sold through district fares. These fares also saw sales of ₹4.32 crore worth of non-subsidised items.

The district fare in Thiruvananthapuram recorded a sales turnover of ₹94 lakh and Kannur district fare saw sales worth ₹58 lakh. Kollam witnessed a turnover of ₹54 lakh, Kottayam ₹43.7 lakh, Pathanamthitta ₹36.5 lakh, Idukki ₹15 lakh, Ernakulam ₹42.6 lakh, Alappuzha ₹45.6 lakh, Thrissur ₹55.8 lakh, Palakkad ₹53 lakh, Malappuram ₹30.3 lakh, Kozhikode ₹36.7 lakh, Wayanad ₹46.7 lakh, Kasargod ₹15.8 lakh between August 18 and 28.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.