Supplyco procures over one lakh tonnes of paddy from Alappuzha

May 03, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) has procured 1,02,201 tonnes of paddy from farmers as the ‘puncha’ crop season is nearing completion in Alappuzha.

Officials said that 90% of the paddy sown area had been harvested. “Harvest has been completed in 25,647 hectares in the district and procurement is progressing. The entire process will close in the coming weeks,” said a Supplyco official.

The Supplyco earlier set an initial procurement target of 1,29,240 tonnes from the district. As things stand, it is unlikely to meet the target. Paddy procurement is done as per the registration made by farmers online.

Farmers in some areas, meanwhile, complained that agents of mills are demanding huge discounts citing moisture content to procure harvested paddy.

The Supplyco has so far issued pay orders worth ₹163.93 crore to banks for disbursing procurement price to farmers. Like in previous years, farmers are receiving the amount from banks as post-harvest credit on production of the paddy receipt sheet. The amount disbursed to farmers is then repaid to banks by the government.

The agency is purchasing paddy from farmers at ₹28.20 per kg. This includes a minimum support price and a State incentive bonus. Besides, farmers are also entitled to another 12 paise per kg as handling charges.

