Supplyco procures 6.91 lakh tonnes of paddy

The Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) has procured 6.91 lakh tonnes of paddy as the 2019-20 crop season is nearing completion in the State.

According to Supplyco officials, the corporation had procured 2.02 lakh tonnes of paddy during the additional crop season. In the ongoing ‘puncha’ season, it purchased 4.88 lakh tonnes so far from farmers across the State. In the previous season, it had procured 6.94 lakh tonnes two crops combined.

Output to go up

A.V. Suresh Kumar, manager (paddy procurement), Supplyco, told The Hindu that the paddy output would go up compared to 2018-19 season. “Except in some fields in Alappuzha and Thrissur districts, the harvest of the ‘puncha’ crop and procurement are almost done in the State. When the procurement is finished, we expect the paddy production to increase slightly in the State,” he said.

Although the overall paddy production is expected to rise, there is a steep fall in yield in the puncha season compared to the corresponding period last year.

In the 2018-19 season, the great deluge had washed out the additional crop almost in its entirety. Majority of the 6.94 lakh tonnes procured last season were cultivated in the following puncha season as floodwaters deposited huge amounts of silt in paddy fields and improved soil fertility.

Officials said that when it came to puncha season alone, they expect the paddy yield to fall by around one lakh tonnes compared to the last season.

Mr. Kumar said that the Supplyco had so far procured paddy worth ₹1,862 crore from 2.07 lakh farmers in the State during the season. “We have already generated a pay order to the tune of ₹1,320 crore. Of this, banks have disbursed ₹1,054 crore to farmers. Rest of the amount will be provided in a time-bound manner,” he said.

Palakkad leads

Palakkad continues to lead the way in paddy production in the State. The Supplyco has so far procured 2.91 lakh tonnes from the district this season. It is followed by Alappuzha (1.74 lakh tonnes) and Thrissur (98,782 tonnes).

After the imposition of the COVID-19-induced lockdown, the government included paddy harvesting, procurement and other related activities in the list of essential services, helping to carry out the process in a relatively hassle-free manner.