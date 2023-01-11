Supplyco procures 43,511 tonnes of paddy from Alappuzha

January 11, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) has procured 43,511.36 tonnes of paddy from farmers as the additional (second) crop season is nearing completion in Alappuzha.

Farmers have undertaken paddy farming on 9,581.56 hectares in the additional crop season in the district, a significant portion of which is in Kuttanad. According to Anil K. Anto, paddy marketing officer, paddy in around 15 hectares remains to be harvested. Supplyco procured 27,406.94 tonnes of paddy from Kuttanad taluk and 14,291.60 tonnes from Ambalappuzha.

The agency has also procured 1,612.98 tonnes from Karthikappally, 189.73 tonnes from Cherthala, 6.36 tonnes from Chengannur, and 3.73 tonnes from Mavelikkara taluks.

While Supplyco procured paddy worth ₹122.70 crore so far, it has distributed ₹89.20 crore to over 9,000 farmers. As many as 13,617 farmers have registered on the Supplyco portal for the second crop season. They include 8,331 farmers from Kuttanad, 4,530 from Ambalappuzha, and 689 from Karthikappally.

Earlier, a delay in the disbursal of the procurement price had put the farmers in a fix. The issue has largely been sorted out after the government released funds to Supplyco to clear the farmers’ dues. However, it still owes ₹33.49 crore to farmers in the district.

The government earlier fixed the procurement price of paddy at ₹28.20 per kilogram. This includes a minimum support price of ₹20.40 and a State incentive bonus of ₹7.80. In the previous seasons, the farmers received the procurement amount from banks as post-harvest credit on the production of the paddy receipt sheet (PRS) issued by millers. The amount disbursed to the farmers by banks under the PRS loan scheme was then repaid by the government. This season, however, the procurement price is provided directly to farmers instead of making payments under the PRS scheme.

Forty-two mills have taken part in the procurement process in the district.