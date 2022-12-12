Supplyco procures 1.47 lakh tonnes of paddy as harvest of first crop of 2022-23 season nears completion

December 12, 2022 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) has procured 1.47 lakh tonnes of paddy from farmers as harvest and procurement of the first crop of the 2022-23 season is nearing completion in the State. Several paddy farmers, however, are upset over delayed payments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Palakkad tops paddy production in the State with Supplyco procuring 90,050.68 tonnes from the district in the current season. It is followed by Alappuzha (36,849.963 tonnes) and Kottayam (16,423.47 tonnes). “The harvest and procurement of the first crop have entered the final phase including in major paddy-producing districts of Palakkad and Alappuzha,” said Sunil Kumar, manager (paddy procurement), Supplyco. In Alappuzha, where the season is called additional crop season, paddy in less than 1,000 hectares remains to be harvested. In the 2021-22 season, the corporation procured 7.48 lakh tonnes of paddy across the State during the first and second crops combined.

The Supplyco has procured paddy worth around ₹414 crore this season. However, it has distributed only ₹166 crore so far to farmers. The government fixed the procurement price of paddy at ₹28.20 per kg. This includes a minimum support price of ₹20.40 and a State incentive bonus of ₹7.80. “We owe around ₹250 crore to paddy farmers in the State. The government, on the other hand, owes Supplyco money. We are awaiting funds from the government to clear the farmers’ dues,” a Supplyco official said, adding that the pending procurement price can only be disbursed after getting money from the government. Sources, meanwhile, say attempts to obtain a loan from the Kerala Bank have not borne fruit yet.

Direct payment

In the previous seasons, farmers received the procurement amount from banks as post-harvest credit on production of the paddy receipt sheet (PRS) issued by millers. The amount disbursed to farmers by banks under the PRS loan scheme was then repaid by the government. This season, however, the procurement price is provided directly to farmers instead of making payments under the PRS scheme.

Meanwhile, farmers in Alappuzha and other parts of the State have started sowing for the next crop (puncha) season.