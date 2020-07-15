Supplyco online shopping from next month

KOCHI

15 July 2020 23:40 IST

Corporation to shift to single software

The Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) expects to reach consumers across the State with its online supply of provisions and other items by August. The Corporation is already engaged in online supplies and door delivery in Ernakulam.

Supplyco is developing an internet application for the purpose. Only the transport cost for the supplies would be charged extra, said a press release here. Supplyco would shift to a single software from the present system of using different software for different purposes, the press release added.

The Corporation expects to generate income to the tune of ₹400 crore from brand lifting fees from brand owners at the rate of ₹2,000 each. It would also charge ₹2,000 as ‘preferred shelfing’ fees.

