Supplyco Onam fairs to boost market intervention; State-wide fairs in Kerala from September 5 to 14

The Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) is gearing up to launch a series of fairs across the State to enhance market intervention efforts for the Onam season. The fairs will run from September 5 to 14.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Onam fairs in Thiruvananthapuram on September 5. Following the State-level launch, district fairs will be held from September 6 to 14, and taluk/constituency-level fairs will take place from September 10 to 14.

Supplyco’s fairs will feature a diverse range of products, including 13 subsidised items and other consumer goods with discounts ranging from 10 to 50%. The State-level fair will also offer fruits, vegetables, Milma products, and goods from Kudumbashree, micro, small, and medium-scale enterprises (MSMEs), as well as handloom products.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil announced that Supplyco has completed the tender process for the 13 subsidised items and has placed purchase orders worth ₹300 crore to help stabilise market prices. Efforts are also underway to address the recent sugar supply issues, ensuring that all Supplyco outlets are well-stocked for Onam. Sugar supply will also be restored through ration shops, albeit at a hiked rate.

Customers will be offered the Sabari Signature kit, which includes six Sabari products for ₹189, a reduction from the regular price of ₹255. A “Deep Discount Hours” scheme will also offer an extra 10% off on various branded products from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. daily during the course of the fairs.

Free Onam kits, containing 14 essential items, will be distributed to approximately six lakh Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) or yellow ration card holders, residents of welfare institutions, and those affected by the recent landslides in Wayanad. These kits will be available through ration shops starting September 9, with distributions to welfare institutions beginning the following day.

In addition, the government has announced a special rice distribution programme for non-priority groups. Blue and white ration card holders, totalling 52.38 lakh people, will receive 10 kg of rice at a subsidised rate of ₹10.90 per kg. Moreover, the general rice supply through Supplyco will be increased to 10 kg per person for the Onam period.

The Minister added that the government is nearing its goal of establishing 1,000 K-Stores, multi-service centres designed to enhance the efficiency of ration outlets. The 1,000th K-Store will be inaugurated at Amboori in Thiruvananthapuram on September 6. Five new Supplyco outlets will also be opened in the capital district before Onam.