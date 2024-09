Supplyco district Onam fair will be conducted from September 6 to 14 at Asramam Maidan. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will inaugurate the fair and M. Mukesh, MLA, will preside over the function. Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani will make the first sale and N.K. Premachandran, MP, will be the chief guest on the occasion. M. Naushad, MLA, and district panchayat president P.K. Gopan will also attend.