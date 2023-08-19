Supplyco Onam fair begins

August 19, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) is making effective market interventions to keep prices under control during the Onam season, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil has said.

He was inaugurating the district-level Supplyco Onam fair at Alappuzha Town Square on Saturday.

Mr. Anil said that Supplyco was a model for the country. “Daily sales through Supplyco shops across the State have touched ₹9 crore. That said, deliberate attempts are being made to tarnish the corporation by spreading misinformation that essentials are not available in the stores. This will create panic among people. It is the responsibility of every citizen to support the Supplyco shops,” Mr. Anil said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister said that 200 more ration shops in the State would be transformed into K-Stores. He said the government was pondering marketing local agricultural products, and Kudumbashree products through ration shops in the future.

Speaking at the function, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad said that everything needed to prepare onasadya had been made available through Supplyco stores at reasonable rates.

The first sale at the fair was made by P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA. Various products are available at 5-50% discount and combo offers at the fair. It will conclude on August 28.

Alappuzha municipal chairperson K.K. Jayamma, Alappuzha municipal vice chairman P.S.M. Hussain, Communist Party of India district secretary T.J. Anjelose, Supplyco additional general manager P.P. Suresh, and others attended the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.