Supplyco Onam fair begins

August 19, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, and P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, having a look at products on display at the Onam fair organised by Supplyco in Alappuzha on Saturday.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, and P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, having a look at products on display at the Onam fair organised by Supplyco in Alappuzha on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) is making effective market interventions to keep prices under control during the Onam season, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil has said.

He was inaugurating the district-level Supplyco Onam fair at Alappuzha Town Square on Saturday.

Mr. Anil said that Supplyco was a model for the country. “Daily sales through Supplyco shops across the State have touched ₹9 crore. That said, deliberate attempts are being made to tarnish the corporation by spreading misinformation that essentials are not available in the stores. This will create panic among people. It is the responsibility of every citizen to support the Supplyco shops,” Mr. Anil said.

The Minister said that 200 more ration shops in the State would be transformed into K-Stores. He said the government was pondering marketing local agricultural products, and Kudumbashree products through ration shops in the future.

Speaking at the function, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad said that everything needed to prepare onasadya had been made available through Supplyco stores at reasonable rates.

The first sale at the fair was made by P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA. Various products are available at 5-50% discount and combo offers at the fair. It will conclude on August 28.

Alappuzha municipal chairperson K.K. Jayamma, Alappuzha municipal vice chairman P.S.M. Hussain, Communist Party of India district secretary T.J. Anjelose, Supplyco additional general manager P.P. Suresh, and others attended the function.

