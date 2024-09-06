GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Supplyco Onam fair begins in Alappuzha

Minister says State govt. making strong market interventions to check price rise of essential commodities during Onam season

Published - September 06, 2024 09:01 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, MLAs H. Salam and P.P. Chitharanjan, and others having a look at products on display at the Supplyco Onam fair in Alappuzha on Friday.

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, MLAs H. Salam and P.P. Chitharanjan, and others having a look at products on display at the Supplyco Onam fair in Alappuzha on Friday. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

The Kerala government is making strong market interventions to check price rise of essential commodities during the Onam festive season, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad has said.

Inaugurating the district-level Supplyco Onam fair in Alappuzha on Friday, Mr. Prasad said that Kerala was making strides in various fields.

Onam fair being held at Punnapra Vayalar Smaraka Hall, near the District Court bridge, features a wide variety of goods at reasonable rates. The fair is held from 9.30 a.m to 8 p.m. It will go on till September 14.

H. Salam, MLA, presided. P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA; Alappuzha municipal chairperson K.K. Jayamma; municipal vice-chairman P.S.M. Hussain; and others attended the function.

