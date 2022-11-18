  1. EPaper
Supplyco on path of modernisation, says Minister

‘Steps to be taken to ensure quality and prompt distribution of items sold through its outlets’

November 18, 2022 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Supplyco is on the path of modernisation, in keeping with the times, Minister for Food and Public Distribution G.R. Anil said here on Friday.

Speaking after the inauguration of Supplyco archives at the agency’s head office at Kadavanthra here, he said that steps will be taken to ensure quality and prompt distribution of items sold through its outlets. All trucks that ferry produce for the agency will be fitted with GPS, aimed at ensuring transparency.

The CMD of Supplyco Sanjeeb Patjoshi was among those present.

