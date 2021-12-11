Supplyco launches online sales

Thiruvananthapuram

11 December 2021 23:25 IST

The Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) will use technology-assisted platforms to supply quality goods to the public at affordable rates, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil has said.

Inaugurating the online sale and home delivery through Supplyco supermarkets at Thrissur on Saturday, he said the corporation was on the path of modernisation. A digital payment gateway would be introduced at all Civil Supplies outlets including Maveli stores.

Efforts are on to establish more fuel outlets, medical stores, Maveli stores, and people’s bazaars, and network various regional and depot offices with the head office to monitor sales and stocks.

The online sale will be through an app named Supply Kerala. All the 500 Supplyco supermarkets are expected to offer home delivery this financial year itself in a 10-km radius around the outlet. This will open up job opportunities for more than 10,000 youth. Orders received online through the Supply Kerala app would be eligible for a discount of 5%.