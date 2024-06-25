GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Supplyco golden jubilee celebrations gets underway; new schemes launched

Published - June 25, 2024 09:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the golden jubilee celebrations of Supplyco here on Tuesday, pledging efforts to intensify market intervention initiatives.

The occasion marked the launch of several schemes aimed at diversifying activities and boosting sales of the State-owned undertaking.

Speaking on the occasion, he emphasised the need for Supplyco to assimilate functional changes that were in tune with emerging market trends. The company must leverage its popularity among the public that has been relying on Supplyco to purchase essential commodities at the cheapest prices in the market.

As part of its year-long celebrations, Supplyco has introduced a 50/50 scheme, offering discounts and special offers on 50 popular products, including its own brand Sabari products and other consumer goods for 50 days commencing Tuesday.

Customers can also benefit through a Happy Hours flash sale scheme that will enable them to benefit through 10%-discounts on items purchased between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. This will be in addition to the existing discounts and can be availed at Supplyco’s supermarkets, hypermarkets and People’s Bazaars for the next 50 days.

Mr. Vijayan added that Supplyco supermarkets will be upgraded to ‘Signature Marts’ in each district.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil, who delivered the presidential address, said the Supplyco has formulated 11 action plans that will be implemented over the next year. Fifty new and upgraded outlets will be opened, in addition to the proposed ‘Signature Marts’.

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran, MLAs Kadakampally Surendran and Antony Raju, and Deputy Mayor P.K. Raju were among those who participated in the function.

