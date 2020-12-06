Supplyco begins paddy procurement in Wayanad

KALPETTA

The Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) has begun online registration and paddy procurement during the ‘Nanja’ (first crop) season in Wayanad district.

“As per the direction of the government, the date for paddy procurement season has been extended and farmers can register their names on www.supplycopaddy.in for the purpose till December 15,” Rajani Muralidharan, Paddy Marketing Officer, Supplyco regional office, Kozhikode, told The Hindu.

About 12,500 to 13,000 tonnes of paddy cultivated on nearly 6,000 hectares of land by 5,300 farmers during the Nanja harvesting season was expected to be procured, said Ms. Muralidharan, adding that the procurement process would be hassle-free. The Supplyco had procured 11,000 tonnes of paddy cultivated on 4,500 hectares of land from 5,505 farmers in the district last season, she added.

The procurement price offered this season is ₹27.48. It includes minimum support price of ₹18.68 and State incentive bonus of ₹8.80. The farmers will get the procurement price from banks on production of the paddy receipt sheet (PRS) issued by millers who procured the paddy. The farmers could avail their PRS loan in a time-bound manner from banks where they had registered, she said.

For details, contact 9446089784 and 9947805083.