Supplyco bans firms for supplying substandard jaggery, papadam

CMD submits report to Human Rights Commission

KANNUR

Supplyco has banned companies for supplying substandard jaggery and papadam for the Onam kit distributed to the public. Supplyco chairman and MD Sanjeeb Patjoshi revealed about the ban in a report submitted to the Human Rights Commission, which received a complaint seeking action against those who included substandard food items in the stock kit. The report submitted to the commission said that the company that supplied the jaggery was banned for one year and the ones that supplied the papadam were banned for three months. Supplyco did not purchase goods during this period and steps would be taken to impose fines on the companies. Human rights activist V. Devdas filed the complaint. K. Baijunath, Judicial Member of the Commission, closed the case based on the report.