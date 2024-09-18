Supplyco logs ₹123-crore Onam sales, Consumerfed sets a record

The Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) recorded a total sale of ₹123.56 crore between September 1 and 14 ahead of Thiruvonam day and the Kerala State Co-operative Consumers’ Federation (Consumerfed) set a sales record for Onam at ₹125 crore.

The Supplyco turnover includes ₹66.83 crore from sale of subsidised items. Turnover from the sale of non-subsidised items stood at ₹56.73 crore. The figures for the sales turnover do not include the turnover at the LPG and petroleum outlets operated by the apex consumer cooperative.

Consumerfed operated 1,500 Onam sales outlets and 175 Triveni supermarkets ahead of Thiruvonam. The sale of subsidised items brought in sales worth ₹60 crore and sale of non-subsidised items contributed ₹65 crore.

Heavy rush

The cooperatives opened the special Onam stalls and the regular outlets with the support of the Kerala government. Consumerfed sources said that all the outlets operated by the federation saw heavy rush during the days leading to Thiruvonam.

A communication from the Supplyco said that 26.24 lakh people reached the outlets to purchase essential items during the Onam season. Of these, 21.06 lakh people were accounted for during the days between Atham and Uthradam.

Supplyco operated Onam fairs in all the 14 districts in Kerala. The district fairs brought in sales worth ₹4.03 crore. Sale of subsidised items brought in ₹2.36 crore and sale of non-subsidised items brought in ₹1.6 crore.

Thiruvananthapuram district fair accounted for the largest sales turnover at ₹68.01 lakh. Sale of subsidised items in the district stood at ₹39.12 lakh. Sale of non-subsidised items stood at ₹28.89 lakh.

Thrissur district fair recorded ₹42.29 lakh; Kollam ₹40.95 lakh and Kannur ₹39.17 lakh. Palakkad district fair turnover stood at ₹34.10 lakh, Kozhikode district fair turnover stood at ₹28.68 lakh.

Consumerfed claimed that the federation outlets were able to rein in prices during the festival days as the government support enabled the cooperative to sell items at subsidies ranging from 10% to 40%. There were 13 items on the subsidised list, including rice.

The Jaya variety of rice, which sold at ₹45 to ₹55 per kg in the open market, was available at a subsidised rate of ₹29. Kuruva and Matta varieties were sold for ₹29 and ₹30 per kg respectively.

As many as 20 lakh families received 60,500 quintals of rice at subsidised rates.