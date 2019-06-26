Supply of medicines toMCHs likely to be hit

Distributors of medicines and surgical devices to Government Medical College Hospitals (GMCHs) in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Thrissur are planning to halt the supply from July 6 claiming that the government is yet to clear their pending dues of around ₹46 crore.

P.K. Nidheesh, State secretary of the Chamber of Distributors of Medical Implants and Disposables, told The Hindu on Tuesday that the dues from the MCH, Thiruvananthapuram, was ₹20 crore, from Alappuzha it was ₹15 crore, Kottayam ₹10 crore, and Thrissur ₹1.72 crore. Mr. Nidheesh said the representatives of the distributors would individually meet medical superintendents of these hospitals in the course of this week to explain the situation.

Scheme funds

The GMCHs were getting funds to distribute medicines and do other medical procedures through schemes such as the Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana and Karunya Benevolent Fund. Release of funds through these schemes are reportedly getting delayed due to technical problems.

The supply of medicines and surgical devices to the Kozhikode MCH was suspended by the distributors last week. The issue was resolved on Tuesday after Kozhikode District Collector S. Samba Siva Rao held a meeting and promised to clear the dues in two days.

Mr. Nidheesh said if the MCH authorities in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Thrissur did not take steps to clear their dues, they would be forced to stop the supply from July 6. A week’s notice would be served on the authorities before doing so, he added.