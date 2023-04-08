Supplementary textbooks a possibility for higher secondary students in Kerala

April 08, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The General Education department is mulling printing supplementary higher secondary textbooks if the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) does not allow portions deleted from its new textbooks to be printed here in the State.

The Hindu had reported recently that the printing of Classes 11 and 12 textbooks in the State for the new academic year was yet to begin owing to confusion over whether the NCERT textbooks, including the deleted portions, could be printed in full in the State.

Key deletions

Kerala had criticised the deletions, with Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty stating that ‘denial of history’ by the Union government was unacceptable to the State. Key deletions in the NCERT’s new Political Science textbook include Hindu extremists’ dislike for Gandhi and a ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh after his assassination.

The State uses the NCERT textbooks in Classes 11 and 12 for many subjects, including History, Political Science, Economics, and Sociology.

Syllabus rationalisation

Last year, after a syllabus rationalisation by the NCERT, the State had decided that it would adopt the rationalised content only for some subjects. For Humanities subjects such as History and Political Science, portions on the Mughal Empire or the 2002 Gujarat riots would be taught to students and questions would be set from these for the final examinations.

The NCERT had not removed these portions from the textbook last year; it had uploaded them on the website and directed that these need not be taught to students. However, this year it has brought out new textbooks after deleting these portions.

Reprinting by SCERT

Every year, the SCERT reprints the NCERT textbooks with the latter’s permission. In the wake of the State’s avowed stance, it will ask the NCERT if textbooks with the deleted portions can be printed by the SCERT. If the NCERT denies permission, printing of supplementary textbooks with the deleted portions will be considered as per an understanding between the department and the SCERT authorities.

Even for the supplementary textbooks, the NCERT content cannot be reprinted as it is; it will need to be adapted for the State. This, though, is yet to be discussed by the government.