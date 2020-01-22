Supplementary list to include more in LIFE project

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced that a supplementary list will be published for those who are not included in the first three phases of the LIFE (Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment) housing project.

He was speaking after inaugurating the district-level declaration of LIFE homes and meeting of beneficiaries.

He said there were many people who were not on the list of eligibility criteria under the existing norms of LIFE under Phase one, two and three. “They don’t have to worry about having to build their own homes. A supplementary list will be published containing them,” he said.

The Chief Minister said 54,183 houses were being built in the first phase. Of these, 96% were completed. Out of the 91,147 houses in the second phase, 60,524 houses had been completed.

More than one lakh beneficiaries had been selected for the third phase. Tenders for the construction of 10 flats had been invited. Plans for 56 flats were being prepared, he said adding that the work on them would start by February.

The LIFE scheme was being implemented by integrating all housing schemes.

The Chief Minister said that in areas where the leadership of local bodies was effective, there was no difficulty in completing houses.

Minister for Industry and Commerce E.P. Jayarajan presided over the function. Ministers Ramachandran Kadannappally and K.K. Shylaja were the chief guests. District Collector T.V. Subhash presented the report. MLAs T.V. Rajesh, A.N. Shamseer, district panchayat president K.V. Sumesh, Development advisor to the Government C.S. Ranjith, Chief Executive Officer of LIFE Mission projects U.V. Jose and district panchayat vice president P.P Divya were present.