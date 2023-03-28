HamberMenu
Supervisory committee visits Mullaperiyar dam

March 28, 2023 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Supreme Court appointed supervisory committee inspecting the Mullaperiyar dam, near Thekkady, on Monday.

Members of the Supreme Court appointed supervisory committee inspecting the Mullaperiyar dam, near Thekkady, on Monday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

The supervisory committee appointed by the Supreme Court on Monday visited the Mullaperiyar dam, following a direction from the apex court. The team travelled from the Thekkady boat landing station to the Mullaperiyar dam through the Vallakkadavu route in the morning. The team inspected the main dam, baby dam, gallery and spillway shutters. After the visit, a meeting was held at Kumily.

Central Water Commission member Vijay Saran is the chairman of the supervisory committee consisting V. Venu, Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources; Alex Varghese, Irrigation department Chief Engineer; Ashok Kumar Singh, Secretary, Water Resources; and Priyesh R., Chief Engineer, Irrigation department Inter-State Water (ISW); and James Wilson, Member, Inter State Water Techno Legal Advisory Committee representing Kerala and Sandeep Saxena, Additional Chief secretary and Kaveri Cell Chairman R Subrahmanyam, representing Tamil Nadu among others attended the visit.

The members from Kerala and Tamil Nadu raised various issues in the meeting. The water level in the Mullaperiyar dam on Monday was 116.75 ft. The maximum permissible level is 142 ft.

