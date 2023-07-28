ADVERTISEMENT

Supermarket fined for selling adulterated jaggery in Kozhikode

July 28, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Kozhikode

Food Safety department officials call upon traders to check quality assurance labels on food packets

The Hindu Bureau

The Thamarassery Judicial First Class Magistrate Court has imposed a fine of ₹2 lakh on the proprietors of Royal Big Mart, Thamarassery, for selling adulterated jaggery mixed with Rhodamine B, a chemical dye that is injurious to health.

It was in November 2020 that the Department of Food Safety seized the adulterated product and registered a criminal case against the shop owners. A Food Safety squad led by T. Reshma was behind the enforcement squad that tracked the violation.

Food Safety department officials said the heightened enforcement action and punishments had already led to considerable decrease in adulteration attempts. They called upon traders to check the quality assurance labels on food packets ahead of bulk purchase and keep bills for future references.

