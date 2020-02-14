Superintendent of hospital suspended

The Health Department has suspended Saiju Hameed, superintendent, Government Victoria Hospital, Kollam, pending inquiry, following allegations of administrative lapses and violation of service rules. The department had received complaints about Dr. Hameed’s unscientific scheduling of hospital shifts and his foreign tours without permission from the government. Allegedly, his posts in social media questioned government policies and criticised the Aardram project.

An inquiry conducted by Health Additional Director (Vigilance) found that he had misused his office and undertaken several foreign trips without the permission of his superiors. According to the report, no staff meeting was conducted in the hospital for long and cleaning staff with no required qualification was appointed as data entry operator. The report says during his overseas trips, he attended conferences displaying the national flag.

He included the name of an organisation in a banner used for an event conducted by the Health Department without permission. Moreover, national flag was seen superimposed and inverted in the banner, an act that amounts to sedition, says the report. Deputy DMO Krishnaveni has been given the additional responsibility of hospital superintendent.